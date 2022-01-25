History in hybrid form helps U3A continue on as enrolments open

community,

After exploring American history last year for the University of the Third Age, volunteer lecturer Hugh McKenzie-McHarg is taking a deep dive into "an era that changed the face of Europe". 'Napoleon and Wellington' is one of 35 courses on offer this year through U3A Albury-Wodonga, which is taking enrolments on Friday. Mr McKenzie-McHarg is looking forward to exploring the lives of the historical figures, Napoleon Bonaparte and Arthur Wellesley. "I did about 32 lectures last year in American history, and figuring out a new theme for this year, I thought about the parallel lives of Wellington and Napoleon," he said. "They were born in the same year and ultimately end up at war at the Battle of Waterloo, but in the meantime, there's a whole lot of interesting stuff that takes you to India and right through to the Napoleonic Wars. "One was a very awkward youth who ultimately grew up to be the Prime Minister of Great Britain, and Napoleon, who also came from the remote backwaters, became the Emperor of France." U3AAW program co-ordinator Ludger Pille said courses included genealogy, bird watching and the history of the English language. "We've got roughly 35 different courses - there's a range in themes from sporting activities up to philosophy," he said. "There's a broad spectrum." This will be the third year courses run at the German Austrian Australian Club, with the club partnering in improvements and offering free membership to those involved in U3A. U3AAW committee president Rod Farr said 17 courses took place via Zoom in their first year at the club and five ran in a hybrid format last year. "From our point of view, it was more disrupted last year due to COVID," he said. "We were consistently operating through Zoom in 2020. "Whereas last year, it was so variable - we had a few people who weren't vaccinated or were yet to get their second vaccination. "But we're firing up again and excited to take enrolments." Mr Farr hoped COVID-19 circulating in the community would not deter new members. "The group has always been really good at sticking to the rules," he said. "The view the committee has taken is 'Let's go face-to-face', and we've also got enough hybrid courses." IN OTHER NEWS: U3AAW, part of an international movement for retired and semi-retired learners, was formed in 1991 and has about 300 members. The term one enrolment session will be held from 10am until midday on Friday, January 28 at the German Austrian Australian Club at 5 McFarland Road, Wodonga.

