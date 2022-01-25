news, local-news,

Join us at Noreuil Park as we introduce and welcome our new Australians and celebrate all the things we love about Australia: our land, sense of fair go, lifestyle, democracy, the freedoms we enjoy, and, in particular, our people. Australia Day is about celebrating what we have become as a nation, not how we started as one, and in acknowledging our indigenous communities and their welcoming nature. This is an alcohol free event with food available for purchase, or feel free to pack a picnic to enjoy. Where and When: Noreuil Park Foreshore, 9am Breakfast BBQ and Albury City Band Performance, 10am Welcome to Country and Citizenship ceremony, 10.30am Albury Awards 2022 presentations, 11am Live music by the Luke Dewing Trio. Community BBQ and award announcements. Proudly hosted by the Barnawartha Soldiers Memorial Hall Committee. Where and When: Barnawartha Soldiers Memorial Hall, 7.30am Due to COVID19 concerns, the planned award presentations in Beechworth have been cancelled. Join us for breakfast to celebrate Australia Day and this year's award winners. Where and When: Hume Boat Club, 8am Benalla Rural City Council will scale back its 2022 Australia Day celebrations. We will now hold a reduced capacity Australia Day awards and citizenship ceremony for the Australia Day nominees and new citizens which will be live streamed on our website. Where and When: 10am Official ceremony including presentation of Alpine Shire Australia Day Community Awards and Citizenship Ceremony. Barbecue breakfast hosted by the Rotary Club of Bright. Where and When: Howitt Park, Riverside Avenue, 7.30am Breakfast, 9am Ceremony Due to COVID-19 concerns, the planned award presentations in Chiltern have been cancelled. Presentation of Federation Council's 2022 Australia Day Awards, Official Ceremony including Welcome to the Country, National Anthem and Ambassador Address. Invite Only: Residents encouraged to view the celebration via Council's Youtube Channel. Where and When: Bangerang Park, 9am Join us for breakfast to celebrate Australia Day and this year's award winners. Where and When: Youth Club Hall, Donaldson Street, 8am Official ceremony including presentation of Alpine Shire Australia Day Community Awards. Morning tea hosted by the Harrietville Historical Society. Where and When: Pioneer Park, Great Alpine Road, 10am Ceremony, 11.30am Morning Tea. Celebrations include the Australia Day breakfast, Australia Day Ambassador's address, Citizenship Ceremony, presentation of Citizen, Young Citizen, Sports Person/Team, Sports Volunteer and Community Event of the Year and presentation of School Citizenship and Local Awards. Plenty of shade will be provided. Please bring a chair, rug, sunscreen, hat and insect repellent. Where and When: Ten Mile Gardens, Young Street, 8am Breakfast, 9am Ceremony Community lunch, entertainment and award announcements. Proudly hosted by the Tangambalanga Lions Club. Where and When: Kiewa Memorial Park, Kiewa East Road, 11am IN OTHER NEWS: Join us for breakfast to celebrate Australia Day and this year's award winners. Where and When: Eskdale Public Hall, 9am Official ceremony including presentation of Alpine Shire Australia Day Community Awards. Where and When: Hydro Park, Lakeside Avenue, 9.30am Official ceremony including presentation of Alpine Shire Australia Day Community Awards. Where and When: Jubilee Park, Great Alpine Road, 9am Due to COVID-19 concerns, the planned presentations in Rutherglen have been cancelled. Join us for breakfast to celebrate Australia Day and this year's award winners. Where and When: The Triangles, Towong Street (or Tallangatta Memorial Hall if wet weather), 8.30am Community BBQ and award announcements. Proudly hosted by the Wahgunyah Progress Association. Where and When: Willows Recreation Reserve, 9.30am Join us for breakfast to celebrate Australia Day and this year's award winners. Where and When: Memorial Hall, Main St, 8am Join Elder Uncle Dozer with an Official Welcome to Country and performance by the Damu Dancers. Official proceedings include the Australia Day Awards, Citizenship Ceremony and traditional smoke ceremony. Sing Australia & The Wangaratta Concert Band will join us during the ceremony, and an acoustic performance by Jiarra Atkinson will follow. Free BBQ breakfast thanks to the Lions Club of Wangaratta, Woolworths and Rural City of Wangaratta. Where and When: King George Gardens, Ovens Street, 8am Wodonga Council will celebrate Australia Day with our new citizens and award winners in a ceremony live streamed from The Cube. Where and When: The ceremony begins at 8.30am and will be streamed on our Facebook page and website. Community BBQ breakfast, award announcements, entertainment and live music. Proudly hosted by the Yackandandah Lions Club. Where and When: Sir Isaacs Park, Isaacs Avenue, 8am Free BBQ breakfast, award presentations and entertainment. Limited seats available, please bring your own seat/picnic blanket. Where and When: Kennedy Park, Murphy St, 7am Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

