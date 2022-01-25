news, local-news,

The Department of Veterans' Affairs will work to publish average processing times of compensation claims, which an advocate says will improve transparency. Giving a current indication of wait times on its website was one of eight recommendations made to DVA by Acting Commonwealth Ombudsman Penny McKay. Her report stated DVA had stopped publishing times online due to an "increase in claims received and the difficulty forecasting how quickly delegates will work through their current caseload". In 2019-20 DVA reported a 15 percent increase in claims for compensation, on top of an 83 per cent increase the year prior. It confirms what Hume Veterans Information Centre chair Wayne Taylor has witnessed. "We're seeing claims that are yet to be allocated to a delegate at the 18-month-mark," he said. "Transparency is important for veterans ... I look forward to seeing how they are going to go about it." In April last year, DVA had 500 delegates responsible for assessing claims, who in May began making regular contact with veterans via SMS if their claim remained unallocated up to 90 days later. Mr Taylor said DVA was making efforts to clear the backlog. "My understanding is they're going to bring in more long-term contracts rather short-term," he said. "Time is taken up with training, so longer-term contracts (for delegates) would be a step in the right direction." Ms McKay acknowledged DVA's positive initiatives and their acceptance of each recommendation. IN OTHER NEWS: "This investigation did not identify any significant concerns about DVA's policy and procedural framework for managing communication with veterans during the claim process," she said. "Good communication, through the delivery of clear and regular information to veterans throughout the claim process, can help to manage veterans' expectations and reduce feelings of uncertainty, anxiety or frustration whilst waiting for claims to be assessed."

