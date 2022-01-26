news, local-news,

A person with a visible disability has been made Australian of the Year for the first time, making Wodonga's Citizen of the Year even prouder to be acknowledged for his work in the disability sector. David Martin OAM, the long-standing chief executive officer of the Murray Valley Centre that provides training to people with disabilities, accepted the award. "It certainly has been a privilege to be involved with the disability sector for some 36 years, but to me, it hasn't been a job, it's been a pleasure," he said. "I've had the opportunity in that period to assist people with disabilities. "We saw last night that the Australian Citizen of the Year is Dylan Alcott. "Finally we move forward to recognise that people with disabilities play a very important part - as we do in Australia." Mr Martin, a veteran who served for 21 years including in Vietnam between 1968 and 1969, was also recognised for his contributions to the RSL in Victoria. He received the RSL Meritorious Service Medal in 2016, having been a member since 1985 of the sub-branch at Rutherglen, where he is working on a project to install a statue of a Special Forces soldier. "We've lost 100,000-odd men and women in times of war, and we fought through that; we've lost hundreds in bushfires and floods, but we fought through that," he said. "We keep on going, because that's what we're here for. "Let's just do the best we can for all Australians." Wodonga's Community Organisation of the Year was the 37 Army Cadet Unit. Since the unit was formed at a public meeting in 1997, thousands of youth aged 13 to 16 have taken part in the cadet program at the Army Logistics Training Centre. Captain Dale Manley said cadets were encouraged to embrace the values learned in the Australian Army. "Core values are service, courage, respect, integrity and excellence - these values embody what we expect of ourselves and each other," he said. "The unit has a dedicated group of about six staff supporting this program locally during the school term, working and supporting local events like Relay for Life and significant days like Anzac Day. "It's very important for us to be socially aware and to lead by example to others, and all encourage everyone to participate in some of the amazing groups on the border to positively contribute." The event was attended by Indi MP Helen Haines, Senator Greg Mirabella and Northern Victoria MP Tania Maxwell.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/fef2ee09-7a4e-4a5d-b014-3a4a624266c2.jpg/r0_111_5036_2956_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg