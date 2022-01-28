Free RATs come from warehouse to car window ahead of term one

news, local-news,

It was the same set-up Billabong High School used last year to get workbooks out to their students for remote learning. Staff ran collection points in Jindera, Holbrook, Henty and at the school in Culcairn to ensure families from its large geographical catchment could access the resources. But yesterday, it was free rapid antigen tests instead of learning materials that parents were collecting. Toni Hesler was collecting kits for her year 8 student Natalie. "She's happy to be back at school, but not so happy about the masks and testing," she said. The NSW Department of Education said as of Friday, every school in NSW had received rapid antigen tests for students and staff. Around 8.2 million kits were distributed to 3000-plus government and non-government schools and early childhood centres. NSW Department of Education secretary Georgina Harrisson acknowledged the effort of staff involved in distribution. "It is no exaggeration to say the effort has been one of the most challenging logistical undertakings in recent memory," she said. Ms Harrisson said parents should have received communication from schools are were encouraged to test their children on the first day of school, once again during the first week, and then on an ongoing basis twice a week for the next four weeks. Routine rapid antigen testing with kits provided by education departments will begin as a four-week measure. There are staggered starts to term one for Border schools from Monday, and Victoria will distribute rapid antigen tests to students to take home. The states' COVID-safe measures mostly align, with twice-weekly routine RATs recommended and the wearing of surgical masks indoors in high schools required. Billabong High School principal Julie Bowen said staff were looking forward to term one. "We're positive about all of the things that we need to do; we know why we're doing it and the benefits for the kids," she said. "At-home learning is the last resort. "The cohorts will be kept separate, and there will be all the usual hygiene measures." Ms Bowen said the provision of free rapid antigen tests, which is in place for four weeks until a review, had gone smoothly. "Whatever the situation has been, the school community has pulled together and parents have supported us," she said. "Parents have to let me know if their child is positive, otherwise it's all done at home and we don't have any involvement because it's not mandatory. "Student safety and well-being is the priority." NSW advice is students who are household close contacts must isolate at home for seven days. If a child has no symptoms and there is a positive case in their class, they can continue to attend school. All learning spaces in public schools have been checked to ensure appropriate levels of ventilation; The Border Mail reported in December no permanent remediation works were needed at Albury schools. Over the border at the Wodonga Senior Secondary and Middle Years colleges, more than 100 air purifiers have been received. IN OTHER NEWS: Wodonga Senior Secondary College executive principal Vern Hilditch told parents extra teachers and staff would be available if needed to keep classes running. "We will be doing everything that we can to make sure our school stays safe and open," he wrote. "There's no doubt that this term is going to be challenging for all of us, but we are also very excited to kick off the school year."

