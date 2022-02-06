community, David Carolane, Murray Conservatorium, Albury-Wodonga, North East Victoria, Choirs, Singing, Music

A giant of music across the Border and North East is being remembered for his intellect, energy and "a twinkle in his eye". David Carolane died on Friday, January 28, aged 91, nearly 30 years to the day since he received an Order of Australia Medal for his service to music, particularly choral music. The retired pharmacist led choirs throughout the region for decades, including Murray Conservatorium Vocal Consort, Murray Conservatorium Choir, Wangaratta Choristers (now Vocal Dimension), St Matthew's Albury, Beechworth Singers and the Three Choirs Festival. He founded many of his vocal groups, notably in 1962 The Tudor Choristers, a continuing Melbourne choir he directed for about 25 years. This week The Tudor Choristers and alumni video planned to record Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring by J.S. Bach to be included in Tuesday's celebration of Mr Carolane's life. Mr Carolane's wife Sue, who sang with the Murray Conservatorium groups, said as a conductor he gave Border and North East singers wonderful experiences, for example singing with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra or conquering ambitious multi-part works. "He could form some pretty ordinary raw material into something really, really good because he was so inspiring," she said. "He inspired his choristers first and orchestras, and the audience as a result." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Carolane put thought and care into selecting choral works to perform. "The audience would want something that they know and loved, something that might be a bit educational for them ... and then something that might be a new work," Mrs Carolane said. "He had this balanced formula in his mind and that led to some really good programming." At Albury's Murray Conservatorium he taught singing for three decades from the mid 1980s. Former chief executive Stephen O'Connell said Mr Carolane was "complex, caring, talented and fiercely independent". "He didn't suffer fools but everybody knew where they stood, he was widely loved and respected," Mr O'Connell said. "He believed in the importance of classical teaching for all styles of music." Mr O'Connell said Mr Carolane taught less in his later years but "he was always here with a twinkle in his eye and ready to go". "We had a bit of a tradition of him turning up and me making him Turkish coffee," the former colleague said. "We'd sit in the staff room, shoot the breeze, and drink Turkish coffee and I treasured those moments." Albury singer Venetia Heath was Mr Carolane's pupil for a decade and still employs his advice to "push the rib cage out and breathe into that space". "It really helps with the breathing," she said. "We shared the same kind of taste in music, which is why we really hit it off in the first place." Miss Heath, a lead in last year's Phantom of the Opera, visited Mr Carolane at his Barnawartha home with her co-star and boyfriend Lachlan McIntyre when her old teacher couldn't attend the show. "He knew that was what I really, really wanted to do, I always wanted to play that role but he wasn't well enough to go," she said. "We went down to see him and say goodbye and sing All I Ask Of You for him." Mr O'Connell said Mr Carolane's death was a huge loss to the community. "His energy and drive to do good things are beyond what could reasonably have been expected of a person," he said. "He was a force of nature, he just got stuff done." In 2014 Mr Carolane told The Border Mail great results were possible through rehearsing and performing choral music, even if the singers individually had modest talents. "And singing in choirs is a wonderful way of forging friendships and achieving something - the people who sing are contributing to the cultural heritage of Australia," he said. "I recommend everyone sings." Mr Carolane is survived by his wife, children and extended family. The celebration of his life will be livestreamed from St Matthew's Albury, where capacity will be limited because of COVID concerns. People are asked to attend via ovrlstream.com.au/carolane where possible. "David said he didn't want black, but lots of colour to be worn," Mrs Carolane said. The family has requested no flowers but people instead could make a donation to Bush Heritage on secure.bushheritage.org.au/donate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/16c34de1-2ea7-4e69-b5b7-8c90c0bd68ea.jpg/r484_552_5000_3104_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg