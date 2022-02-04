Vehicle smashes into bricks, power pole, in car theft attempt

news, court-and-crime,

A vehicle and a letterbox have been smashed during an attempted car theft in Albury. Police were called after thieves tried to steal a Range Rover from a Nathan Avenue home on Friday morning. The stolen vehicle only made it about 30 metres before crashing into a brick letterbox and a power pole outside the property. Those inside the car fled the scene. The letterbox was destroyed, with the impact sending bricks across a nature strip. IN OTHER NEWS: The vehicle also sustained significant damage to the rear drivers side. The impact smashed a wheel and the side of the car was scraped. The car was towed from the scene for forensic analysis. Police and firefighters attended the incident. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/c969967d-1bc7-4785-ab49-4d269287be98.jpg/r0_167_2048_1324_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg