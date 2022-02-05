Nationals announce Elizabeth Fisher as candidate for seat of Indi

news, local-news,

The National party has announced its candidate for the seat of Indi in this year's federal election. Elizabeth Fisher will stand in the seat held by independent member Helen Haines. State president Neil Pankhurst said the small business owner and community volunteer had a "can-do" attitude. "I can think of no one more suited and well placed to represent the people of Indi in the Federal Parliament," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Throughout her career to date, Elizabeth has demonstrated how much she loves working in and being a part of her local community, putting in the effort to make the region a better place." The seat has been held by independent members since 2013, when Cathy McGowan ousted long-time Liberal Sophie Mirabella. The election will be held on or before May 21. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/d8e147aa-aeca-4169-b9dd-37dcf2125876.jpg/r3_134_1307_871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg