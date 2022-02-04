Mourners farewell late father Duwayne Johnson with smoking ceremony

news, court-and-crime,

Mourners have gathered to farewell a beloved son, father and nephew at a ceremony in North Albury. A funeral for Duwayne Johnson, 26, was held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in North Albury on Friday. The Indigenous man was allegedly shot and killed in a Wodonga street on January 16. About 200 mourners farewelled the Wiradjuri father-of-four. Pastor Darren Wighton said it was with saddened spirits that his loved ones were gathered. "We understand that any time we gather in sorrow it's difficult," he said. "There are lots of challenges in losing a loved one, in not seeing them, in not hearing their voice. "Somehow we get through it. "Our mob continues to be there for each other, again and again and again." The late man was born in Griffith on September 16, 1995, where he remained until moving to Albury at age three. He lived with his grandparents Beverly and Boydy and attended Hume Public School. Mourners were told his grandfather was like the father he never had. Mr Johnson played rugby for the Twin City Hornets and developed a love for the game. The service was told family was important for the 26-year-old, who had two sisters and a brother. He often cared for his nephews and nieces and shared stories with family members. Mr Johnson was known as "Skip" or "Skippy" after receiving the title from his nephew Cecil. He eventually welcomed his own children Duwayne, Judah, Esther and Destiny. His youngest child was just three months old at the time of his death. "He loved and cherished his babies," Pastor Wighton said. "They were his whole world." Friends and family members remembered the late man for his large afro, infectious smile, love of a yarn and love for his family. While there were plenty of tears at the service, mourners also laughed at stories of Mr Johnson from his youth. IN OTHER NEWS: His uncle Shane Charles recalled fun with fireworks, drives to Griffith and a near miss with a pole during a casual drive on Wingarra street. Mr Charles said his nephew would often enjoy playing music with family members, playing Xbox and having drinks while sharing stories. "I was thinking about his smile the other day," he said. "He had an infectious smile. "From my heart, I want to thank you all for sharing the love and loss of Duwayne with us. It means a lot, it really does." A smoking ceremony has helped send off the Wiradjuri and a large number of mourners white T-shirts bearing his image and an Aboriginal flag. The smoking ceremony and didgeridoo music helped send off his coffin, draped with a flag from his beloved NRL team the Cronulla Sharks. There was an outpouring of grief during the service and outside the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, echoing the grief expressed by the community in the weeks following his death. Mr Johnson's coffin was taken to the Glenmorus Memorial Gardens for burial, followed by a wake next to the church where the service was held. Tributes have also been left on Woodland Street in memory of the 26-year-old since his unexpected death. Pastor Wighton said for many in attendance, the situation which had led to his passing would seem "unbearable". "So our thoughts and prayers and our love goes to the family," he said. He said it was important people shared their stories of Mr Johnson to keep his memory alive. "It's often our presence, just being there, just being a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on in our time of need," Pastor Wighton said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/5dce5243-fe11-407a-80a0-81c2970b4fd2.jpg/r0_310_6720_4107_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg