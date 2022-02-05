Man run over by car in Corryong following aggravated burglary

news, court-and-crime,

Police expect to make further arrests after a man was hit by a car after an aggravated burglary in Corryong. Police were called to Wheeler Street about 9.30pm on Wednesday. An altercation between groups of people led to an alleged offender being run over and a vehicle crashing into another car. Detective Leading Senior Constable Ian Deverell said four people from Corryong had been arrested and charged and would face court on June 24. IN OTHER NEWS: "Detectives want to assure the community this is an isolated incident," he said. "During the altercation a male from Corryong was struck by a vehicle and luckily he's only received minor injuries. "It could have been a lot more serious. "We anticipate further arrests in relation to this incident." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

