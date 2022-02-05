$45,000 worth of laptops stolen from Wodonga school

news, court-and-crime,

Police are investigating the theft of $45,000 worth of laptops during a Wodonga school burglary. Wodonga Catholic College was targeted between 10pm on Thursday and 2am on Friday. Multiple offenders gained access to the Bowman Court property and stole the new Apple computers. Police are reviewing security camera footage of the incident. Detective Leading Senior Constable Ian Deverell said the laptops are likely circulating through the community. IN OTHER NEWS: "It appears to be a targeted offence," he said. "It's very disappointing for the school. "They provided education for the local students and this makes things difficult for the school community. "It's a large number of laptops that have been taken." Police are seeking information about the stolen computers and those responsible for the break-in. Call Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

