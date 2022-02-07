sport, local-sport,

The Riverina Bullets claimed a stunning win in the final of the Regional Bash at North Sydney Oval on Monday night. They beat Coffs Coast Chargers by 21 runs after a brilliant bowling display helped them successfully defend their score of 6/103. Howlong's Ebony Hoskin was outstanding with the ball as she picked up 2-11 from her four overs, while captain Jodie Hicks and Corryong's Georgia Bye also picked up two wickets apiece. With the bat, Burrumbuttock's Sara Burns (27 not out) top-scored for the Bullets and it was a game-changing knock by the 15-year-old Lavington player, who put on 39 with Charlotte Waring after the Riverina had looked in deep trouble at 6/64. Corowa wicketkeeper Rosie Blain and coach Catherine Wood also did Cricket Albury-Wodonga proud on a famous night for the association. Hoskin ran out Grace Parson with a stunning direct hit as the Riverina closed in on victory. Earlier in the day, a brilliant 57 from Hicks had set the Bullets up for a convincing win over Illawarra Flames in their preliminary final. Wood made 12, Blain ran hard for 13 not out and Burns (13) also contributed to the Riverina's imposing score of 4/132.

