SING UP Jersey Boys - The Story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, February 12, 2pm and 8pm Charting the rise of four working-class boys from street corner singing to stardom, Jersey Boys is the story of The Four Seasons. The American pop music band was fronted by Frankie Valli, who hit high notes across the world with Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry and Walk Like A Man. Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, this show is the story of the original band members: Tommy DeVito, Bob Gaudio, Nick Massi and Valli, whose ringing falsetto made him one of the most instantly recognisable vocalists in the world. Presented by Livid Productions, Jersey Boys runs in Albury until February 19. TURN UP Super W Trial - Brumbies versus Rebels, Greenfield Park, Albury, Saturday, February 12, 2pm The Rebels and Brumbies Super W teams will play a trial match at Greenfield Park. Hosted by Albury Wodonga Rugby Union Football Club and Albury Wodonga Junior Rugby Union - Steamers Juniors, the junior girls will play a curtain-raiser from 12pm to 1pm. For tickets visit eventbrite.com.au ROCK UP 2022 Wangaratta Outdoor Ball, Merriwa Park, Saturday, February 12, 6pm to 10pm Dust off your dancing shoes and gather up your friends for the annual Wangaratta Outdoor Ball. Boogie down with German Silva and his band Vatos Locus. Bring a picnic hamper or indulge in the beers, wine and gourmet food on offer at Merriwa Park. BYO picnic rugs and chairs for the free event. Alternatively, patrons can book a table of eight in a prime viewing spot for $80. No BYO alcohol. EXHIBIT UP Musee, An Exhibition by Miriam McConnell, GIGS Art Gallery and Studios, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, February 12, 10am to 4pm A new exhibition in Wodonga investigates family relationships and the role of women. Musee is an exhibition by Miriam McConnell. It runs at GIGS until February 19. COOK UP Belvoir Park Community Wood-fired Oven, Sumsion Gardens, Wodonga, Sunday, February 13, 11am to 2pm Prepare your pizza bases with your favourite toppings and head down to the Belvoir Park Community Wood-fired Oven, where the staff will cook your pizza in minutes. Invite friends or family and relax in the park. BYO chair or picnic rug and pizza tray. STOCK UP Albury Wodonga Farmers' Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, February 12, 8am to noon Stock up on fresh produce and pantry staples. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, locally-roasted coffee beans, smallgoods and smoked meats.

