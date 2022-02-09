sport, local-sport,

Albury's Brendan Liddell, Nick Vicary and Ben Tari overwhelmed Wodonga Bulldogs in Saturday's section one men. The trio combined superbly in the 6-0 set, 48 games to 20 win to remain second to Hilfiger. In section two, Wodonga Bushrangers and Thurgoona Sharks produced the closest result. The Bushies' Wilbur Cribbes and Brendan Pooley were terrific, while Sharks' Jed Murricon and Ian Bester were solid in the 5-3 result. Forrest Hill Galah's Ken Wurtz led the way for his team. winning his singles 8-0, as Matt Morrow also chipped in against St Patrick's Black in the 6-2, 53-28 win. The Galahs remain four points clear of Albury Gold, with the latter's Jack Penny and Paul Grover performing well against Wodonga Raiders in a convincing triumph. Home clubs Albury Hearts and Albury Bears faced each other with the former's Zac Smith and Chris Mitchell shining in the 8-0 win. Thurgoona Wolves' Brendan Tomlinson and Andrew McMillan helped topple Thurgoona Bears 6-0. Elsewhere, Wodonga Pirates' Craig Farrar and Martin Hill proved too strong for Albury Greys, while Forrest Hill Tigers' Tom Harrington and Isaac Dykes featured against Glenly Gold. Wodonga Knights and St Patrick's White had the closest battle, with the former's Bayden Girvan and Zach Tamburini outstanding against St Patrick's White's Billy Hilton and Alexander Fraser in a 3-3, 40-38 victory. In section four, Albury Eagles' Harper Hay and Cyan Hedge defeated St Patrick's Red, 4-2, 38-33, while Forrest Hill Swans' Will Goffan overpowered Thurgoona Lions, 5-1, in a classy and impressive display. St Patrick's Yellow's Sid Harrison continued the team's consistency, winning 6-0 against Albury Spurs to retain on top of the ladder. In section five mixed, Forrest Hill Wombats' Katie, Meera and Kabir Shah also posted another consistent performance, claiming a 6-0, 36-8 win against St Patrick's Green. And a tight contest was played out on courts 28 and 29 between Albury Suns and St Patrick's Blue. Jenna Dickens and Shanaaya Chowdry were brilliant for the Suns, while St Patrick's Ruby Hilton, Mahlee Hartwig and Brooke Blair also played well. The Suns edged home, sharing the sets at three apiece, grabbing the advantage in matches, 28-25. And in section one ladies, Forrest Hill's Di Wurtz, Chris Essex and Helen Curtis prevailed against Wodonga Diamonds. The trio produced a consistently high standard to feature in the 5-0, 44-24 triumph. ALSO IN SPORT: Wodonga Larrikins' Kendall Oates, Sandra Rouvray and Di Larkin also dominated in their clash, with a convincing 5-1, 42-19, win.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/37eb9cb1-2873-4503-a973-10365d554629.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg