sport, local-sport, albury pacers cup, paul brown

Albury Harness Racing club has attracted a quality field for its $19,850 Albury Pacers Cup, (2570m) on Friday night. Several talented Victorian raiders will make the trek to Albury including One Too Many (Russell Jack), Allshookup and Boy From Bondi (Wayne Potter) and Brallos Pass (Mark Watson). Brallos Pass is already a dual winner of the Border's richest harness race in 2018-19 and will attempt to win the race again for a third time as a nine-year-old. Recent Interdominion winning trainer Jason Grimson will also target the race with Egodan. Egodan will be partnered by former local driver James McPherson who will make the trek from Sydney. Club president Paul Brown said the feature should prove a good spectacle over the marathon trip with most horses in the race genuine winning hopes. "It's a strong cup field with a lot of quality runners," Brown said. "Brallos Pass thrives on the longer trip and will be striving for a third win in the feature. "One Too Many is resuming but will be hard to beat if he is fit enough. "Jason Grimson is sending Egodan down from Sydney and he is a nice horse who drops in class compared to his recent runs. "It should prove to be a good betting race with support for most of the runners. "There are eight runners which is a bigger field than all the other Carnival of Cups fields that we have had in the Riverina lately." ALSO IN SPORT: John McGuffie will be striving for a hometown victory with Harry Turbo who will be partnered by local reinsmen Royce Gregory. "Harry Turbo has been going around in a few good races," he said. "He also has the gate speed to cross them at the start if Royce wants." The club will also stage another feature in the $14,920 Pacers Derby, (2170m). The fillies will take on the boys in the derby due to a lack of nominations with the club hopeful of staging the String Of Pearls for the fillies at a later date in the season. The derby will feature previous group one winner in Just Hope who won the Bathurst Gold Tiara last year for trainer Russell Jack. Stablemate Captains Queen was also a group one winner last year and looks set to start a short-priced favourite in the $14,290 NR Up to 60 Pace, (2170m). The family filled fun night has free entertainment for kids, food and drinks vans, licensed bar with popular DJ Steve Bowen rocking the tunes. Entry is $10 for adults and $5 for children with gates open at 5pm. There is free entry for Commercial Club members. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

