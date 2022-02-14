First look at detailed Albury ED plans, going before council

news, local-news,

Detailed plans for the rebuild of Albury's emergency department have been revealed for the first time. Albury Council's meeting tonight will not give the green light for works to go ahead; the application has to be determined by the Southern Regional Planning Panel. However, councillors will decide if they make a submission to that panel on the plans, which involve the demolition of some car parks plus the helipad and canopy over ambulance bays. This demolition will make way for an extension of the existing ED, which will house a new reception, emergency vehicle bays and treatment areas such as a resuscitation zone. Upon the completion and commissioning of this new ED, the old ED will be closed for stage-two works and turned into a 16-bed short day unit. The added beds and construction will result in a shortfall of 93 car spaces; plans for a temporary car park will go before council as well tonight. "The development of the Masterplan is critical to a holistic and long-term solution to address the current constraints, including car parking," the council report states. Albury MP Justin Clancy supported that position. "I'm certainly concerned that the emergency department, which has been fully funded, has been delayed and pushed back," he said. "I would have hoped some thought around car parking was considered well prior to this stage of the process. "That car park itself, I would think should only be an intermediate solution. Council planners have recommended the car park plans on land fronting the Borella Road, East Street roundabout be approved, but proposed its lifespan be reduced. Albury Wodonga Health had requested a 20-year tenure, but council planners say "this is not considered 'temporary' or short term by any definition". "A shorter time period will ensure urgency in the implementation of an on-site solution," the report states. Car-parking is understood to have a priority in the masterplan, which is still yet to be released after being close to finalisation in November. A Victorian government spokeswoman said a collaborative process was underway between stakeholders to review and finalise the masterplan. "We have a strong record of investing in our regional health services, including at Albury Wodonga Health where in partnership with NSW we are delivering an upgraded emergency department and short stay unit," she said. "We have invested a further $6.3 million to plan for the next stage of redevelopment and are delivering upgrades in palliative care, fire systems, IT and equipment." Finalisation of the masterplan will include a comprehensive briefing at the appropriate time with respective Ministers. There is also a long delay on the intergovernmental agreement that provides a framework for AWH; the Victorian government is in close negotiation with NSW Health to finalise the next steps in locking in the IGA. The Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley was asked by The Border Mail to respond to claims by the federal government of chronic under-funding of AWH, and to commit to funding a new hospital. The spokeswoman did not directly respond but provided details of the Victorian government's investments. Albury Wodonga Health received a $16.6 million or 6.5 per cent boost in operational funding in 2021 to support its doctors, nurses and other staff to do what they do best. The Victorian Government pays for 57 per cent of the hospital's operating costs.

