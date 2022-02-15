Material Girl | Population aside, there's plenty we can do for the planet
WHEN introducing the Baby Bonus scheme two decades ago, treasurer Peter Costello infamously encouraged Australians to "have one for mum, one for dad and one for the country".
As the Baby Bonus generation grew up, Mr Costello would have been happy to know there would be a record number of Australians coming of age over the next decade.
According to Deloitte Access Economics, by 2030 there will be 360,000 Australians turning 18 every year - a whopping 20 per cent increase from the level of 300,000 just five years ago.
"Have one for mum, one for dad (or perhaps not) and none for the planet!"
The new report released on Monday found that having fewer children did more to slow climate change than any other actions an individual could take.
The lead researcher Professor Ian Lowe warned that continuing population growth in Australia, combined with climate change, would make us vulnerable to food, water and energy scarcity in the future.
Anyone who is raising a teenager or two - or even a tweenager for that matter - will know the food scarcity crisis peaks about 3.40pm on weekdays and boils over on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Don't even get me started on the energy scarcity crisis on Monday mornings.
But I digress.
Back to the new report.
"In a rich country like Australia, having one less child could save more than 20 times as much greenhouse gases as living without a car, or about 70 times as much as switching to a meat-free diet," Professor Lowe said.
"While Australians have recently reduced their per capita emissions a little, the nation's total emissions from energy use have risen 49 per cent since 1990 due entirely to population growth of 8.3 million people."
In a comment on a post about the report, a Border Mail reader eloquently stated: "Well, I can't exactly return any (kids) now!"
Touche.
However, climate change is without doubt the most pressing issue of our time now and for the generations to come.
While it's too easy to say individual actions won't make much difference to the health of the planet, doing nothing is not an option either.
Among the ideas for what we can do here and now:
- Reduce flying: A long-haul flight for a half-day conference makes little sense in any language. The global pandemic has shown us different ways to connect.
- Eat less meat: Plan more meat-free meals. When using red meat, buy grass-fed and from local producers. Reduce food waste.
- Leave the car at home: While it's not always practical in the country, it's not always impossible either.
- Reduce your energy use: Get a home or workplace energy audit to identify where you can make the most energy-saving gains.
- Respect and protect green spaces.
- Spend your money responsibly: Invest in renewables and divest from fossil fuels.
- Cut consumption: Textile waste is a huge problem worldwide. Buy things that last or go for pre-loved items.
- Speak out on climate change.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics show the nation's population was just a tad over 25.7 million at June 30, 2021.
Among them may be the brilliant scientific and creative minds we need to make a real impact on slowing climate change!
