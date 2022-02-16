Jenny O'Connor says it's time to finish up in local government

news, local-news,

After choosing not to re-contest her position as mayor in November, Jenny O'Connor is resigning as a councillor. Cr O'Connor said on social media on Monday night she had announced her retirement from local government at Indigo Shire. "Tenth year on council and wanting to change focus. Big move but feels like the right time," she said. Cr O'Connor was installed for a third term during 2020 elections with more than 20 per cent of votes and was mayor for four out of five years leading up to her stepping down from the position, in part due to personal reasons. Responding to speculation Cr O'Connor might be running in the federal election, the Beechworth resident responded: "not while the fabulous Helen Haines is offering". The Indi MP was among those congratulating Cr O'Connor on her tenure. The Border Mail attempted to contact Cr O'Connor, whose details have been removed from council's website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/9021a0d9-a818-4eba-b1b7-7f581de1080f.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg