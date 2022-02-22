coronavirus,

DAYS after a new fashion hire business opened in Albury last winter, the city went into lockdown owing to the statewide outbreak of coronavirus. StyleMe Co owner Ellen Andronicos said she had just finished setting up her Dean Street studio in late August before stay-at-home orders came into effect in mid-September. "It was a huge challenge starting a business based on people going out," she recalled. "I couldn't go to the city to buy, I had to do all of my buying online. "Within two weeks, the lockdown had wiped out the winter market for debs and graduations." Albury-born-and-bred, Mrs Andronicos planned to open a boutique dress and accessories hire venture since early last year. A hairdresser by trade with a background in interior design, she said a sustainable, fashion hire business was unique to the city. "It's a way for people to hire a designer dress and accessories; I offer everything you need for a night out," Mrs Andronicos. "The concept allows women to try something on they may not usually try. "It makes wearing a designer dress very affordable and then it's returned to me to have cleaned." IN OTHER NEWS: Mrs Andronicos said women wanted to be more sustainable when it came to shopping. "It limits fashion waste and means women don't have to buy a fast fashion outfit for one night out; Australia is among the worst in the world for textile waste," she said. "The uni age group in the cities are used to hiring for special events and it's taking off among local people too." Mrs Andronicos said aside from formal wear and racewear, she also stocked smart casual attire and day wear. She planned to host more studio open days and offer a personal shopping service in future. "People are starting to get out and about again as events are coming back," she said. StyleMe Co stocked exclusively Australian-made labels such as Lexi, Bianca and Bridgett and Mossman in sizes 6 to 14. It also stocked Olga Berg bags, Blue Chai jewellery (Wodonga) and Leanne Bensley millinery. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/49f077d6-6dfb-4e0b-b363-7c1906d036cd.jpg/r0_199_5448_3277_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg