There's an optimistic vibe in the air with a range of fabulous events scheduled for Autumn in and around the border region of Albury-Wodonga. This edition is jam packed with ideas of where to go and what to do and there should be no excuses (pandemic restrictions aside) for not getting out and soaking up this beautiful region. Speaking of soaking, above average rainfall means Lake Hume is looking its best and a drive around its shores are a must. There are art exhibitions, festivals, agricultural shows, picnic races and of course the renowned Man from Snowy River Bush Festival all in the offering so get reading and get planning. Happy travels!

