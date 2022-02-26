news, local-news,

A Border real estate agent hasn't experienced such demand for property off-market in 35 years in the industry. George Bourdis, of George Bourdis Real Estate, revealed his agency has already sold six properties behind closed doors this year and another four on the open market. "The market is still very strong. We've come back after Christmas and it's still early enough to use that as a benchmark," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Bourdis was due to auction off 16 McDiarmid Place in Glenroy on Saturday, but received a healthy offer in the lead up. "At the end of the day, if it makes more than your initial expectations, I think logic kicks in," he said. "Auction isn't always the answer." Glenroy property, 2 Rixon Place, had an accepted offer of more than $700,000 shortly after it was passed at auction by Stean Nicholls. The agency also auctioned off 1 Prujoy Place, West Albury, for $531,000. PJ Murphy had interest for 326 Beechworh Road, Wodonga, after it was passed in. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rv6MQWjvnMEraft8Jq2Ac3/ccfe0b72-9958-449b-87aa-a4d67f3001c0.jpg/r0_1679_3684_3760_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg