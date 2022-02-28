Parking flagged in independent assessment of AEC upgrade plans

news, local-news,

Albury's new council will have the option to make a submission on upgrades to the Albury Entertainment Centre, which will go before the Southern Regional Planning Panel for determination. No submissions from the public were received after Habitat Planning's development application, lodged on behalf of the council, was put on exhibition in October. The $29.9 million project altering and enhancing the convention wing will increase capacity across three levels, better connect to the LibraryMuseum, bring a formal plaza to the area and activate Swift Street. As a development costing more than $5 million, on a site owned by council, it must be determined by the Southern Regional Planning Panel. BioPlan conducted an independent assessment of the plans, finding there would be a parking shortfall, and recommended a transport management plan should be developed to detail how parking is to be managed. "It is noted that there is already a historical shortfall associated with the development of the subject land in terms of on-site parking provision," the agenda states. It has also been identified the site has the potential to contain archaeological deposits "associated with the construction and use of the Burley Hospital and the private residential building named Valetta". IN OTHER NEWS: During Thursday night's meeting, councillors will also receive a confidential report updating them on the Depan Group liquidation. In November, council wrote to the liquidator "requesting that the Depan Group Pty Ltd matter be progressed and brought to finalisation as a matter of urgency to provide certainty for creditors". Council was advised that the liquidation process was completed in December.

