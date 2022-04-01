sport, local-sport,

BARNAWARTHA Coach: Chloe Butters. 2021: 9th. Gains: Sharna Thomas, Kirsten Hobart, Grace Clayton, Meg Walton, Kathy Mara, Chloe Carkeek. Losses: Joanne Withers, Chloe Benson, Ellie Owen, Ashleigh Moore, Jaylah Daunt. Prospects: There will be plenty of opportunities for the Tigers' young talent. Coaches comment: "All teams are looking quick and tall, which is a great new look. I strongly believe we will be tough all round this season." Prediction: 8th. BEECHWORTH Coach: Bailey Lang. 2021: 8th. Gains: Aliza Robinson, Emma Stephens. Losses: Eadie Pfahlert, Coby Brock. Prospects: Made big improvements last year and will look to build on that. Club comment: "We should see A-grade improve in their position from last year with a stronger team going into the new season." Prediction: 6th. CHILTERN Coach: Lee Brookes. 2021: 6th. Gains: Teagan Halligan, Mel Davies. Losses: Rosie Hymus, Hannah Thomas. Prospects: Finding their feet again with a new list. Juniors at the forefront of opportunities. Coaches comment: "We're a new squad again and we're not trying to over achieve, we just want to get in there and play some netball." Prediction: 9th. DEDERANG/MT BEAUTY Coach: Justine Goonan. 2021: 11th. Gains: Alysha DeKoeyer, Georgie McCallum, Tessa Walsh, Stacey Browne, Kelli Prime, Jayde Romans. Losses: Maddison Creamer, Alana Goznik. Prospects: Off-season recruiting blitz could see the Bombers become the biggest improvers. Coaches comment: "We're excited by the interest we've had in our pre-season for 2022 and look forward to building on the last couple of years as a club." Prediction: 7th. KIEWA SANDY-CREEK Coach: Kath Evans. 2021: Minor premiers. Gains: Ava Kennett, Jess Barton, Jorja Johnson, Katie Magee, Nellie Taylor, Perri Baldwin, Holly Bartel, Lisa McInerney, Lara Cassidy, Summer Cassidy, Laura Cook, Lauren Coyle, Teleisha Larkin. Losses: Ellen Cook, Jess Cook, Alissa Donaldson, Ash Birrell, Deb McDonald, Kristy Heffernan, Megan Adams, Chloe Breewel, Jess Madew, Lou Harrington, Megan Moyle, Molly Breewel. Prospects: Despite several changes, the Hawks' strong presence will definitely still be felt. Coaches comment: "There's some pretty strong players running around in the TDNA and we're looking forward to some good competitive netball." Prediction: 2nd. MITTA UNITED Coach: Gabrielle Gray. 2021: 3rd. Prospects: Have remained consistent since 2019 and will be vying for finals. Coaches comment: Could not be contacted. Prediction: 5th. RUTHERGLEN Coach: Bridget McAnanly. 2021: 10th. Gains: Lexie Shannon, Sophie Anderson, Demi Shale, Stella Morrison, Matilda Poupa. Losses: Brianna Renshaw, Lucy Hughes, Bree Smith, Bindi Haywood, Rebecca Cooper. Prospects: New coach McAnanly adds experience to an otherwise young side. Coaches comment: "We've got a lot of young players, so it's going to be quite enjoyable helping them progress. We're all hoping to get through a whole season and remain positive." Prediction: 11th. TALLANGATTA Coach: To be confirmed. 2021: 2nd. Gains: Lilly McGrath, Heidi Collins, Kate Worsteling, Renee Page, Olivia Lamb. Losses: Rebekah Ohlin, Tess Grimmond, Maddi Mason, Kylie Fulford, Allie Harding. Prospects: Were unlucky not to have a shot at finals last season and will remain determined. Coaches comment: "We'd love to see the season out to see where we really stand." Prediction: 3rd. THURGOONA Coach: Kayla Robertson. 2021: 5th. Gains: Kimberlee Murphy, Brylee Thompson, Eva Medcraft, Eliza Way. Losses: Jade McCowan, Annie Bell, Emma Doyle, Jess Strauss, Molly Cleary, Ellie Gunton, Keira Croker. Prospects: Were the quiet achievers last season and should remain in the mix. Coaches comment: "I can't wait for the season to commence to build some rivalries on court and friendships off court." Prediction: 4th. WAHGUNYAH Coach: Tania McGill. 2021: 12th. Gains: 12 new players. Losses: Lost 22 players. Prospects: The Lions will use the season to rebuild following a long list of club departures. Coaches comment: "We're looking forward to our first year of an important rebuild. I'm personally focused on providing a year of development for all of our players and making the season a fun one, with the hope that players get their love for the game back." Prediction: 12th. WODONGA SAINTS Coach: Gina Skinner and Rachel Hansford. 2021: 7th. Gains: Danielle Jacobson. Losses: Taylor Morey, Meg Vardy, Keely Heron, Alison Ross. Prospects: Will be working out new combinations following several key departures. Coaches comment: "We're looking forward to having a full season. With the new team we're just looking to gel with those girls." Prediction: 10th. YACKANDANDAH Coach: Justine Willis. 2021: 4th. Gains: Molly Beatty, Caz Frees, Ellie O'Neill, Racquel Stevens, Savannah Methven-Kelley, Justine Willis, several juniors. Prospects: Roos should pack a punch with former Albury Tiger Willis. Coaches comment: "We have a great group across the board and everyone has been training really well. Bring on April 2!" Prediction: 1st.

