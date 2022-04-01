Tallangatta League netball gains, losses, prospects and predictions for 2022
BARNAWARTHA
Coach: Chloe Butters.
2021: 9th.
Gains: Sharna Thomas, Kirsten Hobart, Grace Clayton, Meg Walton, Kathy Mara, Chloe Carkeek.
Losses: Joanne Withers, Chloe Benson, Ellie Owen, Ashleigh Moore, Jaylah Daunt.
Prospects: There will be plenty of opportunities for the Tigers' young talent.
Coaches comment: "All teams are looking quick and tall, which is a great new look. I strongly believe we will be tough all round this season."
Prediction: 8th.
BEECHWORTH
Coach: Bailey Lang.
2021: 8th.
Gains: Aliza Robinson, Emma Stephens.
Losses: Eadie Pfahlert, Coby Brock.
Prospects: Made big improvements last year and will look to build on that.
Club comment: "We should see A-grade improve in their position from last year with a stronger team going into the new season."
Prediction: 6th.
CHILTERN
Coach: Lee Brookes.
2021: 6th.
Gains: Teagan Halligan, Mel Davies.
Losses: Rosie Hymus, Hannah Thomas.
Prospects: Finding their feet again with a new list. Juniors at the forefront of opportunities.
Coaches comment: "We're a new squad again and we're not trying to over achieve, we just want to get in there and play some netball."
Prediction: 9th.
DEDERANG/MT BEAUTY
Coach: Justine Goonan.
2021: 11th.
Gains: Alysha DeKoeyer, Georgie McCallum, Tessa Walsh, Stacey Browne, Kelli Prime, Jayde Romans.
Losses: Maddison Creamer, Alana Goznik.
Prospects: Off-season recruiting blitz could see the Bombers become the biggest improvers.
Coaches comment: "We're excited by the interest we've had in our pre-season for 2022 and look forward to building on the last couple of years as a club."
Prediction: 7th.
KIEWA SANDY-CREEK
Coach: Kath Evans.
2021: Minor premiers.
Gains: Ava Kennett, Jess Barton, Jorja Johnson, Katie Magee, Nellie Taylor, Perri Baldwin, Holly Bartel, Lisa McInerney, Lara Cassidy, Summer Cassidy, Laura Cook, Lauren Coyle, Teleisha Larkin.
Losses: Ellen Cook, Jess Cook,Alissa Donaldson, Ash Birrell, Deb McDonald, Kristy Heffernan, Megan Adams, Chloe Breewel, Jess Madew, Lou Harrington, Megan Moyle, Molly Breewel.
Prospects: Despite several changes, the Hawks' strong presence will definitely still be felt.
Coaches comment: "There's some pretty strong players running around in the TDNA and we're looking forward to some good competitive netball."
Prediction: 2nd.
MITTA UNITED
Coach: Gabrielle Gray.
2021: 3rd.
Prospects: Have remained consistent since 2019 and will be vying for finals.
Coaches comment: Could not be contacted.
Prediction: 5th.
RUTHERGLEN
Coach: Bridget McAnanly.
2021: 10th.
Gains: Lexie Shannon, Sophie Anderson, Demi Shale, Stella Morrison, Matilda Poupa.
Losses: Brianna Renshaw, Lucy Hughes, Bree Smith, Bindi Haywood, Rebecca Cooper.
Prospects: New coach McAnanly adds experience to an otherwise young side.
Coaches comment: "We've got a lot of young players, so it's going to be quite enjoyable helping them progress. We're all hoping to get through a whole season and remain positive."
Prediction: 11th.
TALLANGATTA
Coach: To be confirmed.
2021: 2nd.
Gains: Lilly McGrath, Heidi Collins, Kate Worsteling, Renee Page, Olivia Lamb.
Losses: Rebekah Ohlin, Tess Grimmond, Maddi Mason, Kylie Fulford, Allie Harding.
Prospects: Were unlucky not to have a shot at finals last season and will remain determined.
Coaches comment: "We'd love to see the season out to see where we really stand."
Prediction: 3rd.
THURGOONA
Coach: Kayla Robertson.
2021: 5th.
Gains: Kimberlee Murphy, Brylee Thompson, Eva Medcraft, Eliza Way.
Losses: Jade McCowan, Annie Bell, Emma Doyle, Jess Strauss, Molly Cleary, Ellie Gunton, Keira Croker.
Prospects: Were the quiet achievers last season and should remain in the mix.
Coaches comment: "I can't wait for the season to commence to build some rivalries on court and friendships off court."
Prediction: 4th.
WAHGUNYAH
Coach: Tania McGill.
2021: 12th.
Gains: 12 new players.
Losses: Lost 22 players.
Prospects: The Lions will use the season to rebuild following a long list of club departures.
Coaches comment: "We're looking forward to our first year of an important rebuild. I'm personally focused on providing a year of development for all of our players and making the season a fun one, with the hope that players get their love for the game back."
Prediction: 12th.
WODONGA SAINTS
Coach: Gina Skinner and Rachel Hansford.
2021: 7th.
Gains: Danielle Jacobson.
Losses: Taylor Morey, Meg Vardy, Keely Heron, Alison Ross.
Prospects: Will be working out new combinations following several key departures.
Coaches comment: "We're looking forward to having a full season. With the new team we're just looking to gel with those girls."
Prediction: 10th.
YACKANDANDAH
Coach: Justine Willis.
2021: 4th.
Gains: Molly Beatty, Caz Frees, Ellie O'Neill, Racquel Stevens, Savannah Methven-Kelley, Justine Willis, several juniors.
Prospects: Roos should pack a punch with former Albury Tiger Willis.
Coaches comment: "We have a great group across the board and everyone has been training really well. Bring on April 2!"
Prediction: 1st.
