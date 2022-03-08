sport, local-sport,

Provincial finals start this weekend so we thought we'd get to know the six premiership contenders a little better. Today it's the turn of LAVINGTON and we caught up with all-rounder AB MACKINLAY ahead of their semi-final away to Wodonga on Saturday. Q. Most naturally gifted player? A. Nathan Brown is the cleanest striker of a ball I've ever seen but I can see Oscar Lyons taking over that title pretty quickly. He's got a bit of swagger, he plays on instinct and he's going to be very good. He's a funny little bugger too. Q. Hardest worker? A. Eddy Schultheis by a long way. He loves it. He just wants to hit balls, bowl balls and if there wasn't anyone running the nets, he would never leave. He would seriously bat for three hours if you let him. Q. Most improved? A. Brady Marshall, another young fella, has worked really hard on his batting. The other two boys (Schultheis and Lyons) are talented anyway, so they're always going to be good, but Brady has come a long way from the start of the season to now. Q. The joker? A. I don't want to say Jayden Beaumont because he'll love it, but he probably does make me laugh the most. Sam O'Connor has a similar sense of humour to me but 'Beauy' says things that are a bit inappropriate sometimes and it's pretty funny. Q. Most gear? A. Eddy Schultheis. He could probably carry three bags. I think he's got eight pairs of gloves and they're all very new. Sam Harris carries the least, he's got a little duffle bag and his helmet doesn't even fit in it. Q. Biggest moaner? A. Dave Tassell is probably the biggest whinger. He's had a lot of catches dropped off his bowling this season so it's probably fair enough. I can't blame him. Q. Bowler and batters for a Super Over? A. 'Tass' had a crack at bowling one against Raiders earlier this year, so I'm not going to say him. He didn't do a lot wrong but Jesse Griffiths hit two sixes off him. I'd pick Mick Galvin to bowl and Nath Brown to bat with Sam Harris. It certainly wouldn't be me taking the ball; there could be a couple of full-bungers in there. Q. Most likely to keep his own press cuttings? A. It's funny you ask. Jayden Beaumont was taking me out to footy on Friday night and Dad was sitting in the back. He found an old paper and sure enough, there was the photo of 'Beauy' on the back page. PROVINCIAL SEMI-FINALS Saturday, 11:30am North Albury v St Patrick's Albury v Tallangatta Wodonga v Lavington

