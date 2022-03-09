news, local-news,

Students struggling to buy the little necessities to ease their transition back to school will be given a welcome boost through Border Trust. More than 872 students from 68 schools based in north-east Victoria and southern NSW are to receive a Kmart or Target voucher through the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal's (FRRR) Back to School program. The vouchers, totalling $43,600, are being distributed to local students in need through the program, which Border Trust facilitates annually. Schools are invited to apply for vouchers, which are then discreetly provided to those students most in need. On Tuesday, 51 vouchers were presented to Albury Public School's Kirsty Sheridan by Border Trust Back to School co-ordinator Kate Weiss. Ms Weiss said the stresses and financial strains on local families and students were real and, for many, there were difficult choices to be made when a new school year began. "The program aims to ease some of this burden by providing a small gift to enable the purchase of essential items that help a young person attend school confidently," she said. The vouchers can be used for items such as school uniforms, clothing, shoes, school bags and stationery - or anything that helps students feel ready to learn. Hume Bank chief executive officer Stephen Capello said the bank was proud of its connection to this initiative as the major sponsor. "Education is the foundation of every child's future and each child should be afforded equal opportunity to realise all the benefits that education can bring them," Mr Capello said. "We all know $50 does not go far, but for families that may be struggling, a pair of new shoes, school bag, hat or stationery will go a long way to putting a smile on a student's face at the start of the year." Border Trust's Back to School region includes the local government areas of Albury, Greater Hume, Federation, Wodonga and Indigo. More than $500,000 has been distributed by Border Trust under this program in the past 15 years. Back to School is a national program that helps remote and rural children and young people access quality educational experiences through the FRRR. Since 2005, this practical, positive program has helped thousands of students to engage in learning and strengthen their educational outcomes.

