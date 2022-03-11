news, local-news,

A forum to help build the case for a specialist treatment and recovery clinic for eating disorders on the Border will be held at Wodonga on Saturday. Family, friends, clinicians or anyone in the community with a lived experience of eating disorders is being encouraged to the roundtable discussion, hosted by Indi MP Helen Haines. As a former nurse and rural health researcher, Dr Haines "is extremely aware that the Border region lacks sufficient access to treatment and recovery services for eating disorders". She plans to put a proposal to the federal government for $6 million to fund a dedicated, specialist treatment and recovery facility on the Border. But she is calling for direct community input to determine the type of services needed locally. The format of the event, which will be led by Associate Professor Leah Brennan, will be a confidential and private small-group discussion. Individuals and clinicians will be invited to share their own experiences in a safe environment - however there is no obligation to share and anyone is welcome to come and listen. Advocates for the North East Eating Disorders Support group (NEEDS) say this is a wonderful opportunity to advocate for eating disorder services in the region and give voice to the "huge need for treatment, education and expertise in our local area". Dr Haines said she had heard first-hand the "heartbreaking stories" from local families about the lack of support in the region. "Eating disorders are complex and serious mental health conditions that affect people's lives in profound ways," she said. "We have seen the prevalence of eating disorders increase during COVID, especially among young people, but also affecting people of all backgrounds." At the moment, if someone needs treatment, they have to go to Melbourne or Geelong - and that's not good enough, according to Dr Haines. "We need facilities closer to home," she said. "We need a physical centre, built right here on the border, that can do early intervention to help people when problems first arise, that has a team of dieticians, psychologists, and physios that people can see, and which has beds people can stay in for as long as they need, to get treatment when they really need it. "Eating disorders are on the rise in our region, but we simply do not have the local services people need."

