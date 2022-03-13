news, local-news,

Francois and Tania Steyn were literally flying by the seat of their pants when they up and bought a tourist attraction with a maze. It certainly wasn't their intention to get into the tourism trade when they started searching for properties in the Benalla/King Valley region four or five years ago. But the adventurous couple admits they've never been known to do "something typical". With itchy feet after many years living in Melbourne, they decided to make a move and "do something interesting before we did something stupid!" Their passion for hot air ballooning (more on that later) is what first attracted them to the area, which is somewhat famous for its flying activities and events. The more time they spent in the idyllic region searching for a new place to call home, the more Francois and Tania fell in love with the landscape, the rolling hills and views. So when they spotted the real estate advertisement for Brookfield with an aerial photograph of the maze, they were captivated. I mean, it's not every day a maze comes up for sale. "The previous owners had spent a lot of time, money and energy in establishing the infrastructure," Francois explains. "The maze was in good condition, the gardens were immaculate, then there was the cafe and guesthouse; we saw the potential for income streams while setting up something different." The Steyns moved in during the middle of January, 2022 with the attraction open at weekends while Francois keeps his "day job" in project management at Melbourne. That being said, Francois confesses he's already grown very familiar with the ins and outs of the maze, particularly with pruning season approaching. "I know the maze very well; I'm getting to know every square centimetre of the thing," he says. It generally takes intrepid maze-goers about 20 to 25 minutes to find the centre of the maze (which has a viewing platform) and about the same time to find your way out. Along the way there's some clues to keep you going - or guessing - and the couple jokes that they haven't lost anyone yet. "Because of the whimsical nature of the maze, I tell people that we run a search party every Wednesday and we find most people eventually," Francois laughs. "Although I had one woman who looked me sternly in the eye and informed me she was claustrophobic, so I gave her my mobile number and assured her, 'If you text me, I'll find you in minutes'!" While Tania and Francois have been busy finding their feet, they have lofty dreams of flying high with this venture - and the hobby close to their hearts. Francois, 53, and Tania, 52, originally hail from South Africa where they raised their children on a 4-acre property on the outskirts of Pretoria. Tania, a trained occupational therapist, says the large garden provided plenty of space for children to run, climb and explore "until the town caught up with us". The couple, unashamedly family focused, say they loved having their kids, the neighbours' kids and the mums and babies in Tania's programs enjoying the expansive space. It was in South Africa that they caught the ballooning bug. Francois - with three brothers who are all pilots - was the "the only guy interested in cars". That all changed one fateful night in 2005 when one of his brothers introduced him to a friend who was into ballooning. "I thought this is the way I could fly - and I was completely hooked," Francois says. So he bought a balloon and started to compete; Tania was his willing partner in crime despite "a few hard landings". He gained his official licence - one has to officially master actually flying the aircraft and pass exams in laws relating to air space, radio control, distance and time - and was able to transfer those qualifications when the couple moved to Australia in 2008. Francois describes the King Valley region as "easy flying country". It's the combination of great landing spots, ranges, views of the vineyards and high country that make it irresistible. And the idea of flying a ballon from their own backyard was a large part of the reason behind purchasing Brookfield Maze. However their balloon, which lives on a small trailer in the shed, has yet to spread its wings in flight here. "We're very busy at the weekends so we didn't really think that through," Francois laughs. "The King Valley Balloon Festival is coming up at the end of March so I'm scheduled to fly for three days." The couple says there is something about flying in a hot-air balloon that just can't be replicated. "You present yourself to the wind and go with it," Francois describes. "You adjust your direction by changing your altitude - or attitude - as you like. "It's the only aircraft that takes off down wind and lands down wind." For Tania it's about being at one with nature. "To be on a field early in the morning, particularly if there's other balloons around, has an old-world charm that never gets boring," she says. They absolutely intend to incorporate hot-air balloon rides into the mix at Brookfield. For now Francois and Tania are in the "embryonic stages" of this adventure. Their children, now in their 20s, join them each weekend to help out in the cafe and assist with other jobs around the attraction. "It's early days and we have a bunch of ideas about what we can do, particularly as a wedding venue," Tania enthuses. "It's a family venture together." Somehow you get the feeling the sky's the limit when it comes to what this enterprising couple will do with their high-flying dreams.

