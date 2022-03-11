Police seek witnesses to Wangaratta hit-run crash

news, court-and-crime,

Wangaratta police are appealing for witnesses following a crash on the Great Alpine Road last month. Two utilities crashed about 11.35am on February 5 in the westbound lane near Parfitt Road. One of the vehicles failed to stop after the smash. Police urge anyone with information to call (03) 5723 0888.

