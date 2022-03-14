news, local-news,

A REVAMP of Albury's junior rugby league base has raised concerns about adequate car parking at the parkland. Albury councillors will be asked on Monday night to approve a draft Sarvaas Park master plan, following community consultation on the blueprint for the North Albury site. Feedback included concerns from nearby resident Ron Splatt who told of it being "hard to navigate" when weekend sport was held. He suggested parking be extended along the length of the southern side of the park in Curlew Crescent and 45-degree angle bays be introduced in Kestrel Street on the western flank. Mr Splatt noted with "multiple schools in (the) area restricting parking with high flow on (sic) key times (it) is chaotic to say the least and on street parking is not an option". In response to the points, a council officer states "the 72 on-street car parks and 37 in the car park is considered sufficient for the sports ground" and notes rugby league training and matches did not "typically" overlap with school times. Also among the four submissions to the master plan was one from urban designer and Albury Council election candidate Andrew Boyd Barber. He raised concerns about a lack of trees in the new car park adding to a heat island effect, the perimeter fence and pathways for those using wheelchairs, prams and walking frames or sticks. "As a 'strategic' master plan this falls well short of any long term vision or best practice," Mr Barber stated. In reply, the council officer stated the community and user groups were consulted and defended pathway and fence plans but conceded more trees were needed. The upgrade to the park flags new change rooms to cater to female and males, a community room, expanded field for under-8s and under-10s, improved lighting and sealed car parking. Overall the work is estimated to cost $3.23 million with upgrading the existing amenities building and erecting a new pavilion put at $1.5 million.

