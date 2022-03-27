sport, australian-rules-football,

It's that time of year again. The new Ovens and Murray season kicks off next weekend and we've put all 10 clubs under the microscope for our annual football/netball liftout, which you'll find inside The Border Mail on Thursday. First up are last season's minor premiers, Albury. HAVE THE TIGERS DONE ENOUGH TO STAY AHEAD OF THE PACK? Well, there's certainly been no revolving door at the Sportsground this summer but the limited recruiting has been deliberate to an extent. Albury's points situation was well-documented this time last year and while they've lost some depth from reserve grade, most of the senior list remains. The Tigers didn't lose a game across all three grades last year so, as the old saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. BRODIE A'VARD WAS A PROFILE RECRUIT WHEN HE JOINED THE CLUB BACK IN SEPTEMBER BUT HE NOW WON'T PLAY ANY PART IN SEASON 2022 - WHERE DOES THAT LEAVE ALBURY'S RUCK OPTIONS? They look to be well covered in that department. Home-grown big man Ben Kelly, who recently signed a new two-year deal, is set to shoulder the load in round one and Zach Bye is nearing full fitness after a knee injury. Albury will also get Doug Strang medalist Jacob Conlan out of the goal square at times and use him almost as another on-baller. WHAT SHOULD WE EXPECT FROM BRYDAN HODGSON? He's been described as 'uncompromisingly tough' and a great leader, so plenty! He hasn't had a great run with injuries in the three years prior to 2021 but he did get a full season in and he's feeling the best he has in a long time. As one of only two new faces, he looks to have fitted in seamlessly to the club culture which Albury now place such an emphasis on. WHO ELSE HAS STOOD OUT FOR ALBURY DURING PRE-SEASON? Brayden McMenamin, having graduated from thirds last year, has been training hard and catching the eye with his performances in the practice matches. Lachie Taylor-Nugent is also set to get more senior opportunities this season, with less points pressure. WILL WE SEE FLETCHER CARROLL GO UP ANOTHER GEAR? You bet. He's the first to arrive, last to leave, driving the standards and, by all accounts, only scratching the surface of his dominance at Ovens and Murray level. That's bad news for the opposition and just another reason the round one clash against Wangaratta is unmissable. Brydan Hodgson (Spotswood), Josh Hudson (East Coast Eagles) Dean Polo (retired), Dean Heta, Alex Rowe (Jindera), Jack Avage (Jindera), Mitch Anderson, Kolby Heiner-Hennessy Nick Coughlan (Werribee), Nick Mellington (Williamstown), Matt Walker (North Melbourne) Q: How good is this Tigers playing group? A: We're going through a different stage. We've gone from having all old heads to getting the younger players coming through now. It's very exciting to see blokes like Brayden McMenamin and little Zach Sears pushing to play seniors. It's a different feel and it's great. Q: Who do you think will push you the hardest this year? A: Yarrawonga will definitely give it a good shake. They've recruited well, bringing in Mick Gibbons, and you can't go past your Wangaratta sides either. 'Crezza' gets his boys up and about and I'm sure Ben Reid will have his boys firing. It's an exciting time for the competition. Q: Which of the Albury boys should we get excited about? A: We've only seen half of what Jacob Conlan can produce and Fletcher Carroll is another one. He's super and I reckon he'll take his game to another level. He's looking fitter than ever and will probably dominate again. Q: How do you Anthony Miles and Luke Daly get the best out of the players? A: They're just honest. Blokes respond pretty well to that. Q: What are your goals for this season? A: I just want to see this group grow as a team. To see young players come through and play good footy is what I'm most looking forward to. Pick up your 2022 football/netball liftout inside The Border Mail this Thursday, March 31.

