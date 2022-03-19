sport, local-sport,

Albury are through to their first provincial grand final. Having suffered preliminary final heartbreak in each of the last two seasons, they exorcised those demons with a seven-wicket win over Wodonga at Billson Park. Saturday's decider against North Albury is set to be the biggest day in the club's history after years of battling towards the bottom of the ladder. "There has been that baggage around a prelim but we've got through it now," Albury captain Ross Dixon said. "It's amazing and there's no pressure on us next week. "No-one's expecting us to be where we are. "The narrative seems to be that we're just a lucky side but we'll give it our best shot. "We're in it to win it - and I think we will. "This is massive for us. I look around and there are hours and hours of volunteering. "I look at 'Poppers' coaching the Milo Blasters, 'Hazy' is down here two or three nights a week and Laurie behind the bar who acts as a steward every week. "It's more than us. We are just a representation of their efforts." Albury's opening bowlers set the tone, with Ben Dower taking 2-27 from 10 overs straight and Shan Bhaiya (2-14) again showing his class with the new ball. Corey McCarthy (2-26) continued the good work as Wodonga slumped to 6/54, with the athleticism of Hamish Mackinlay in the field effecting an unlikely run-out and Nat Sariman sharp behind the stumps. A belligerent Jack Gilbee gave the visitors hope with four sixes on his way to 48 but their total of 138 looked under-par and when Alex Popko raced to 51 off 35 balls, the home side could sense it might finally be their day. Three quick wickets halted their momentum but Sariman (29 not out) and Kade Brown (45 not out) played the situation to perfection with a match-winning partnership of 75 runs to start the celebrations. "It's quite emotional," Albury co-coach Jerim Hayes said. "Kade and I came here nine years ago with a plan and a mission and we're still here. Nick Morris was here before us, he was a 16-year-old kid travelling down from Leeton and then Alex (Popko) came on board a couple of years later and we've had Ross come back (from England). "There's a great back story. I'm so proud of Alex today and Browny being there at the end. They deserve it more than anyone. "For Nat as well, that's why we chased him hard from Belvoir. He's consistently good and occasionally brilliant, he never has a 6/10, it's always 8/10 and above. "We definitely deserve it but we're not just there to make it, we're there to get the chocolates. "I'm a nervous cricket watcher at the best of times and I walked 12 or 13 laps today. "But I was pretty comfortable the 12 we put out there today were capable. "We had to play well because Wodonga are a bloody great team with lots of great cricketers through their list and our guys stood up today, especially with the ball early on. "It's hard to get away early at Billson, you've got to get it over the top and Alex showed that. "We had four teams in today, two teams in grand finals and our seconds in a prelim as well, so it's a big day for the club." Wodonga captain Tom Johnson, arguably the provincial competition's standout player of 2021/22, was gracious in defeat. "It's always disappointing when you've done so much for the whole year and unfortunately we fall short, one out from the grand final," Johnson said. "Credit to Albury, they outplayed us on the day and that happens sometimes. "We knew, if we could get early wickets, we were in with a chance but Popko got going quickly and that put us on the back foot. "I love leading these boys. We've had a good group but it's disappointing to end like this." Albury picked up more points in the home and away season than they've ever done before and they go into the grand final on the back of four straight wins. "We know how good we are," Dixon said. "We finished second for a reason and we've had two very convincing finals performances. "We earned the right to play at Billson and we play Billson better than anyone. "I don't worry about what anyone else has got to say. "It goes without saying that if you bowl a side out for 138 in a prelim, the bowlers have done well but I want to single out Popko up top - what a knock, to go out under pressure and hit 50 - and then to see two legends of CAW (Sariman and Brown) bat there under pressure, 3/66 and put on 70, you go 'wow, amazing' and they deserve it. "Kade Brown deserves all the success. "He's part of the reason the club continued to keep ticking along in the years when they struggled on the field, him and 'Poppers' and 'Hazy' and a few others. "He's a good man and I love the fact that today, he got to do that. "How a champion cricketer, with his record, has only ever played one rep game just boggles me."

