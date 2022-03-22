news, local-news,

SERVICES at Albury and Wodonga hospital have gone back to normal with an internal emergency declaration lifted. The code yellow was removed on Monday morning after having been introduced at 5.30pm last Tuesday. The measure was in response to extreme pressures placed on the emergency departments of the Albury and Wodonga hospitals. However, after an easing Albury Wodonga Health opted to lift it, with a staff surge no longer required. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/067db514-99a5-4b00-a990-5f802e566e25.jpg/r0_611_2616_2089_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg