Her grief was "quite raw" when she first signed up for the three-day walk. The Gisborne mother had just lost her 15-year-old son to suicide but she was determined to complete every step of last year's B2B walk, founder Lisa Cartledge recalled. "She wouldn't get on the (support) bus - she kept on walking; the struggle was part of getting through her own grief," Ms Cartledge said. That woman was among the first to sign up for the 2022 event that kicks off from Beechworth this morning and will finish at Bright on Sunday afternoon. More than 100 walkers have registered for the event, which aims to "walk, talk and support" to reduce the stigma of mental health and suicide. Ms Cartledge, who started the event in 2018 with a walk from Beechworth to the Sydney Harbour bridge to honour her husband Sean, said many people returned each year to enjoy the solace of a shared journey of grief. And the reach of B2B has extended well past the local area with participants from Sale, Shepparton, Gisborne, Sydney and Bowral. "It's lovely to see people returning and rewarding to see the event evolve the way it has," Ms Cartledge said. "You don't need to be super fit to take part (because we do have the support bus) but we find so many people are determined to walk the whole way. "They are determined to struggle through; (I think) they feel like they are hitting their grief head on." Ms Cartledge said suicide was "a horrific topic". "No one wants to say their story includes suicide or mental illness," she said. The mother of three was adamant she did not want her children hiding in the shadows of shame and silence over their father's death. "I did not want my kids to experience other people looking at their toes or not meeting their eyes when you talk about suicide," she said. "I hope I am making a small difference in people being able to talk about those they have loved and lost." But it's "not all gloom and doom". "We do find our smiles and have a giggle," she added. "But I'll hold your hand the whole way if you need me to." The three-day walk concludes at Bright with an address by mental health advocate Bek Nash-Webster. People are welcome to turn up and register on the day or join the walkers for the last five kilometres from Porpunkah to Bright on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PDupDCSG52UXrq68xwPPyU/bc1fd9b0-2bf0-4f4a-8e73-aca7bc88870b.jpg/r0_281_5568_3427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg