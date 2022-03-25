news, court-and-crime,

A man is facing a large string of charges related to allegations that he produced child abuse material where the victim was a four-year-old Albury girl. The accused man is Scott Edward Ries, a sentenced prisoner incarcerated in the Hopkins Correctional Centre. The jail is located at Ararat, about 200 kilometres west of Melbourne. IN OTHER NEWS: Ries has answered the charges in Albury Local Court via a video link. The charges were laid against the 48-year-old in 2019, though it has been alleged the incidents took place in 2015. His first appearance over the matters was not until January 29 this year. Defence lawyer Rohan Harrison has told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that Ries' case would next move to the charge certification process. MORE COURT STORIES The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Harrison said, had elected to take over the prosecution of the charges, with a brief of evidence having already been served on the defence. Ries made no comment during his most recent appearance over the allegations. However, he did indicate to Ms McLaughlin that he understood what had just taken place in court regarding his matter. Ries has been charged with 23 counts of producing child abuse material in Albury between February 7 and 10, 2015, where the alleged victim was the four-year-old girl. Ries is further charged with 23 counts of the indecent assault of a person under the age of 16. These charges, too, relate to the same alleged victim. Ries did not make an application for bail and so this was formally refused. Ms McLaughlin, acting on a submission from Mr Harrison, adjourned all charges for mention on April 19.

