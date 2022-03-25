sport, local-sport, ron stubbs, flat knacker, boss lady rocks

The Ron Stubbs-trained Boss Lady Rocks overcame an injury hiccup to claim the $75,000 Flat Knacker, (900m) at Albury on Friday. Stubbs said he was forced to give his lightly-raced mare a two week break with a minor injury in the lead-up to the feature sprint. Despite the hiccup, Boss Lady Rocks was good enough to score a narrow win and hand jockey Tyler Schiller a winning double. In a big day for Schiller, he also won the Albury Gold Cup aboard the Mark Newnham-trained Harmony Rose. "I was a bit concerned before the run because I was forced to giver her a two week break with a minor injury," Stubbs said. "I just felt that she might be a tad underdone but today she jumped from a Class Two to an Open Handicap in one stride. "She did it in style. "I thought she was home last start at Moonee Valley but just got edged out when running third. "But we were lucky enough to get the win today."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/a00cc242-e610-4d07-832d-5351b3606f3e.jpg/r2_214_4183_2576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg