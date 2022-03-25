sport, local-sport, albury gold cup, tyler schiller, mark newnham

Jockey Tyler Schiller made a triumphant return to the Southern Districts after partnering Harmony Rose to a memorable victory in the Albury Gold Cup on Friday. Trained by Mark Newnham, the lightly-raced mare scored the biggest win of her career in the $200,000 feature. Adding further merit to the win, Harmony Rose ran the fastest time in cup history after taking almost one second off the previous record. Originally from Young, Schiller started his apprenticeship under trainer Phil Sweeney at Jerilderie before joining the Newnham stable at Randwick in 2020. The young hoop has since established himself in the competitive Sydney jockey ranks and is a regular rider in the city. Schiller was thrilled to claim one of the biggest wins of his blossoming career in the Albury feature and repay the faith shown in him by Newnham. "It's so good to win an Albury Cup and to do it for the boss (Newnham) is so much better," Schiller said. "All credit to the horse and back on a good track today, she was always going to improve. "Entente went at a great clip in front and my mare quickened off it so well at the furlong and it's a great feeling when you are that far in front near the post. "Being from Young, it's special to be able to win an Albury Cup which is one of the most prestigious races in this area. "It will also give the horse a lot of confidence going forward and she is a nice mare." Entente was heavily supported late in betting to start the $4- favourite in the cup. The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained runner was attempting to become the first horse to claim back-to-back Albury Cup's in five decades. Harmony Rose who was the pre-post favourite when markets opened on Wednesday was a noted drifter out to $5.50 from $3.50. Entente set a hot tempo in the lead with Schiller also settling prominently on Harmony Rose. Harmony Rose surged to the lead at the top of the straight and quickly established a race winning margin to score by two-lengths. Both Five Kingdom ($5) and Maurice's Medad ($5) ran home well to fill the minor placings. "I've ridden this mare three times for three wins now," Schiller said. "I won on her in her first two starts and again today. "She is a bit of a sourpuss around the stable but you can put up with it when she produces wins like that."

