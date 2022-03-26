news, local-news,

THE Border Medical Association says Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has the opportunity to save Albury Wodonga Health by supporting a new hospital for the Twin Cities. Its chair Barb Robertson was commenting after Mr Andrews told parliament this week of his ministerial role in creating the cross border service and said he would meet MP Bill Tilley to discuss health care on the Border. "It is clear that Mr Andrews is still proud of his efforts as health minister to take the bold step of creating Albury Wodonga Health but the reality is we need much more than that," Dr Robertson said. "If he was the minister that created us will he be the premier that helped save us?" Dr Robertson believes the key question for Mr Andrews when he meets with Mr Tilley is "will he commit to a new hospital?". Association deputy chair David Clancy noted there also needed to be other governments involved in funding the medical hub. "We need to continue to advocate as a community for a new hospital and we hope that all levels of government are willing to hear that call and act swiftly," Dr Clancy said. The urgency for a new hospital has been highlighted this month with an internal emergency, known as a code yellow, declared to bolster capacity to meet big patient numbers at Albury and Wodonga's emergency departments. "Our nursing staff, our junior medical staff, our allied health, they are all there 24 hours a day, working under extreme duress to continue to serve our community no matter how difficult it gets," Dr Clancy said. A statement from Albury Wodonga Health board chairman Matt Burke was released on Friday reinforcing that the "executive and staff are committed to delivering safe, high quality services to our community and the wider region". "We are actively working with the Victorian and NSW governments to ensure the needs of our region all well understood, and to champion investment in our service, in line with our clinical services plan," Mr Burke said. "The board stands with its clinicians in support of a new hospital, which would bring all of our acute and sub-acute services together in one location. "Our shared vision is to grow with the community over the next 20 years, increase the range and complexity of local services, and build local skills and expertise to deliver world class health care closer to home." The clinical services plan was the forerunner to a master plan which has been presented to Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley who has not committed to make it public, prompting Mr Tilley to ask Mr Andrews about it in parliament. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/a1436407-26d9-4546-b278-505b7a368b99.jpg/r0_77_3222_1897_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg