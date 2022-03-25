news, local-news,

It's a perfect day at the Albury race track for the city's premier racing event, the Albury Gold Cup. Check out some of the faces in the crowd in our online gallery. In the Fashions on the Field, judges Alex Pike (FACE by Alex Pike), Danica Erard (Danica Erard Millinery) and Rachel Alexander (The Beautymark owner) had their work cut out in three categories - vying for $10,000 in prizes - on the main stage at Albury Racing Club.

