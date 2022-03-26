news, local-news,

A new community group has been formed to advise North East Water on site locations for critical water infrastructure to be built at Mount Beauty. The reference group will focus on the town's raw water offtake project, and is made up of 13 community members and seven representatives from key stakeholders, including Alpine Shire Council, Country Fire Authority, Goulburn Murray Water and the North East Catchment Management Authority. North East Water managing director Jo Murdoch said it was a strong cross-section of the community in the group. "Reference group members will be able to share their expertise and knowledge, discuss opportunities and risks, and provide advice to North East Water about potential locations of the offtake," she said. "This is a crucial and time-sensitive project for the town and we are aiming for the advice of the reference group to be passed to our board for a final location decision by mid-year." The community can keep up to date with the project online at newater.com.au or in person at the information kiosk outside the Mount Beauty Community Centre between 10am and 2pm on Fridays. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

