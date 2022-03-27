sport, local-sport,

Sharks exacted revenge over rivals Pool Pirates with victory in yesterday's grand final at Albury Swim Centre. In a rematch of last season's decider, Sharks held on to win 9-7 and take back the premiership. "It's hard to win a grand final so this is pretty special," Sharks captain Leah Dodd said. "We've had a lot of juniors come up through the ranks this year and we had a new goalkeeper (Angel Durdin-Paul), who played B-grade last year, so for her to come up and play so well has been amazing. "Grand finals are nerve-wrackong so the fact everyone stayed calm and we were able to win in a high-pressure environment says a lot. "To work hard and earn it the way we did feels pretty good." There were three goals each for Dodd and Sally Lefoe, with Phebe McLeod netting twice and Darcy Millett completing the scoring. Sharks led 4-1 at the end of the first quarter and never relinquished control, although Pirates did reduce the deficit to a single goal early in the last. "Throughout the season, it's been a goal or two in it either way between us so we expected it to be close again and it was," Dodd said. "They've got a lot of young, fit players and they pushed us all the way but a few steady heads kept us in the game. "It was a real arm wrestle." Albury Tigers triumphed in the men's grand final, winning 7-4 against Northside. Three goals for Jimmy Scannell and two for Jack Baker set up the Tigers victory, with Lachie Dowding and Tom Duck also on target. Trent Remington, Sam Beddoes, Elih Mutsch and Rex Gallaher replied for Northside. "The standard of both the A-grade men's and women's games has been really good," Dodd said. "The men's is close and the women's is close and that makes for a healthy competition, so the signs are good for Ovens and Murray. "It's been a hard year for everyone involved, getting teams in the water every week with COVID so there is a sense of relief that it's over because it has been stressful the last couple of weeks. "But it's a very nice way to finish. A lot of effort goes in throughout the season; coaches, managers and referees, parents bringing kids to the pool, so it's been a real team effort. "The NSW Country Club Championships are in Albury in January so we'll be aiming to play at those. "The Pirates are a good, young, developing side with a heap of juniors so they'll be improving next season as well. "They won both the under-14s and under-16s in the juniors so if we want to beat them again, we're going to have to put in a lot of effort over the winter."

