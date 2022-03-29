news, local-news,

INDI MP Helen Haines has been accused of tacitly attacking the integrity of Labor election foe Nadia David. The claim from Ms David follows Dr Haines replying to a Liberal Party advert about her parliamentary voting record by calling "on all other candidates in Indi to vow not to spread misinformation". Ms David said though she not named, she felt the request impugned her rectitude when the issue was centred on the actions of the Liberal Party and its personnel. "I don't need to be invited to be a person of integrity by the member for Indi," Ms David said. "I found that problematic." Ms David pointed to her experience, as a police officer who had seen corruption and teacher of professional ethics and conduct. "I have no doubt I'll be very comfortable that I acted ethically and with integrity every minute of this election campaign," she said.

