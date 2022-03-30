news, local-news,

FARRER MP Sussan Ley says the federal budget gives a "way forward" for the region and country, but Indi MP Helen Haines panned it for lacking vision. Key measures announced on Tuesday night in the budget include cutting fuel excise for six months by 22 cents a litre, a $250 cost of living payment for certain groups and $420 tax offset for low and middle income earners. Ms Ley noted the budget had $80 million for Albury Wodonga Regional Deal, NBN wireless towers speed upgrades and "more money to further the mobile coverage we need and cut increasing congestion on local phone towers". "It is also important to note funding for our health systems and hospitals continues to go up," the government MP said. READ MORE: "All up, I think this is a budget which recognises it's been a tough couple of years, that it's still tough for many, but here's the way forward for both our region and the country." Independent Dr Haines said: "It's an election budget with plenty of promises and no real vision for Australia's future." She welcomed the cost of living aid but believed the budget failed to be transformational particularly in relation to health and investment in training. Dr Haines said though there was $20 million for Border hospital planning it was a "missed opportunity" to "embrace how rapidly growing our population is and the pressure Albury Wodonga Health is under". She said the stalled McKoy Street overpass, promised in 2019, showed "governments talk big at election times" and don't follow through. "The complete lack of progress on this project over the past three years is an indictment on both the federal government and the Victorian Labor government and shows the toxic impact of party politics," Dr Haines said. Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin welcomed the budget, saying tax deductions for small businesses spending on digital needs would aid the fight against hacking and the excise cut would help battling truck drivers. Business NSW Riverina-Murray regional manager Anthony McFarlane said the fuel move may help ease supply chain costs in the building sector. He said investing in apprenticeships offset the labour shortage due to the border being shut to overseas workers during COVID.

