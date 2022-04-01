community,

Volunteers drivers at Community Accessability know what's required to help those with what many take for granted. The service is calling for more volunteers as the need for transport continues to grow in the community, particularly among the elderly population. About 40 drivers at the Wodonga branch help seniors or mobility-impaired young people travel to medical consultations, social activities or personal appointments such as haircuts or going to the shops. Acting chief executive and director of social enterprises Aidan Kilroy said anyone who had a valid driver's license and could pass a police check was eligible to join. "We've always been open to anybody," he said. "It's about getting people out and about in the community." The business, funded by the Commonwealth Home Support Program, assists older people with a My Aged Care referral. The business is also an NDIS provider. There are 40 drivers operating five days a week in Albury-Wodonga. Transport services are available for booking Monday to Friday from 7am-5pm. IN OTHER NEWS: Community Accessability operates in a large area of the Hume region including Albury-Wodonga, Beechworth and Wangaratta. The service area also covers Shepparton, Ballarat, and has a metro office at Thomastown in Melbourne's north. Volunteer driver Joan Waldon has been driving people around for five years. "I'm very happy to help," she said. "A lot of the older folks that I pick up are on walkers, so that makes it even more difficult for them." She said it was sad that some in need had to be turned away. "A lot of people have rung, and there's just no space for them," Mrs Waldon said. "There's two or three cars sitting around because we haven't got enough drivers. "It's not because there's nobody wanting them." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/83d9da65-6003-41fb-bbd8-e4063b0fe7ff.jpg/r0_159_3888_2356_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg