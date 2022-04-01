Flames shoot into air as emergency services tackle Wodonga house fire

news, local-news,

Police and firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in central Wodonga. The blaze began just before 1pm in Hume Street, with a weatherboard home extensively damaged in the incident. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the house. A neighbouring property sustained some minor damage. Two fire trucks and crews brought the fire under control within about half an hour and firefighters are now checking the building. Detectives have also arrived to investigate the incident. More to come

