All the Ovens and Murray and district league scores

FOOTBALL ROUND ONE Myrtleford 9.11 (65) def Wang Rovers 9.8 (62) Wangaratta 16.16 (112) def Albury 8.10 (58) Lavington 11.10 (76) lost to Corowa-Ruth 10.19 (79) ROUND ONE Beechworth 20.19 (139) v Rutherglen 8.3 (51) Yackandandah 14.21 (105) def Dederang-MB 10.5 (65) Mitta United 3.3 (21) lost to Kiewa-SC 18.13 (121) Tallangatta 16.6 (108) def Thurgoona 10.7 (67) Wahgunyah 3.7 (25) lost to Wod. Saints 38.30 (258) Barnawartha 8.6 (54) def Chiltern 4.11 (35) ROUND ONE Osborne 15.8 (98) def Holbrook 7.7 (49) CDHBU 14.11 (95) def Henty 8.7 (55) Jindera 18.12 (120) def RWW Giants 5.6 (36) Culcairn 18.9 (117) def Magpies 4.4 (28) Howlong 17.11 (113) def Lockhart 5.3 (33) Brock-Burrum 13.12 (90) def Bill. Crows 5.7 (37) ROUND TWO Whorouly 9.14 (68) lost to King Valley 14.8 (92) North Wang 6.8 (44) lost to Bright 14.9 (93) Greta 8.5 (53) lost to Bonnie Doon 17.6 (108) Goorambat 11.12 (78) def Moyhu 10.2 (62) Tarrawingee v Milawa (Sunday) ROUND ONE Mathoura v Rennie Blighty 4.5 (29) lost to Jerilderie 12.14 (86) Strathmerton 8.15 (63) lost to Waaia 14.12 (96) Deni Rovers 11.8 (74) lost to Katunga 16.7 (103) Tungamah 13.9 (87) def Katandra 11.7 (73) Berrigan 13.12 (90) def Picola United 9.7 (61) Tocumwal v Yarroweyah

