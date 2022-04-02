sport, australian-rules-football,

Jindera lived up to their billing as one of this season's biggest improvers with a crushing win over Rand-Walbundrie-Walla. The Bulldogs surged to an 18.12 (120) to 5.6 (36) victory at the kennel over a Giants side who finished third last season. There were four goals each for Danny Warren and Mitchell Lawrence, while Danny Middleton excelled in a new role across half-back, but Jindera coach Andrew Wilson was overjoyed with the collective display of his new-look side. "It's a fair bit of reward for effort for the boys," Wilson said. "They've hooked in over the pre-season and worked really hard but it's always very much an unknown (going into round one). "You can do all the work but you've still got to put it together come game day and luckily enough, we put in a good performance." Jindera's fitness came to the fore the longer the game went on. "It was definitely a contest in the first half," Wilson said. "The Walbundrie boys liked it in close and were cracking in, so they were setting the standard there. "We knew, if we could match them in that area, because of the work we've done, we could catch them on the spread and use our leg speed and the game would open up. "At half-time, we re-confirmed that to the boys and that's how it eventuated. "We got on top with a bit of extra run and were able to get out and use the width of the ground a little bit more, use the spread and get on top that way." Former Albury trio Jack Avage, Lachie Dight and Alex Rowe showed their class on debut although Wilson admitted picking Jindera's best was a tough call off the back of such a dominant team performance. Elsewhere on Saturday, there were wins for Brock-Burrum, CDHBU, Culcairn and Howlong.

