A Border school principal has raised more than $70,000 from a 1000-kilometre ride across the Riverina for a cause close to home. Lavington's Holy Spirit School principal Matt Kean and his team completed the Melanoma Ride with a round trip from Albury to Lake Cargelligo. The ride was pushed back from October last year due to COVID-19, but Mr Kean, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2016, received a rousing reception from more than 300 of his students as he arrived back on the Border on Thursday. He said there was a sense of relief to finish what's been two years in the making. "It was an awesome atmosphere. I got a really good send-off from the school and a great welcome back," Mr Kean said. "The only really tough day I had was 30 kilometres out of Jerilderie, but my mates got me through. "It was quite emotional riding into Lake Cargelligo because the father of one of our teachers (Brett Sanson) died of melanoma. "Another highlight was when we got to a place called Naradhan. The reception we got there was great from kids who didn't even know we were coming." Mr Kean's stage three melanoma diagnosis in 2016, which spread to the nodes in his groin and then to his hip in 2017. He underwent two years of immunotherapy and has been cancer-free since then. Assistant principal Cheryl Brigden said students made signs of support and were excited to welcome back Mr Kean. "I think they felt like rockstars," she added. Proceeds will be donated to the Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust and Melanoma Institute Australia. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/78b118b3-061d-4ffb-ade0-b1bd2674f76d.jpg/r0_57_5383_3098_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg