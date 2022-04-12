sport, australian-rules-football,

Holbrook's Alyce Parker has become the first Greater Western Sydney player from both the women's and men's sides to win three club championships. The 21-year-old claimed her third straight Gabrielle Trainor Medal in her fourth season as a Giant in the AFLW competition. Parker edged out captain Alicia Eva by two votes and All Australian squad member Cora Staunton by three votes to claim the honour with 66 votes after 10 rounds. "Alyce is a phenomenal athlete," Giants' head of women's football Briana Harvey said. ALSO IN SPORT: "Her game continues to grow year on year, and she moved into an official leadership role this year where you can see her working tirelessly both on and off the field to make herself and others better." The talented midfielder averaged close to 19 disposals and 11 contested possessions this season, while leading the Giants in clearances. Parker signed a two-year contract extension in 2021.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/5dfdf642-0f33-467d-81d0-9090cdc4577d.jpg/r0_160_2270_1443_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg