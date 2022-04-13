community, Yoorrook Justice Commision, Albury-Wodonga, Elders yarns

Border First Nations elders have the chance to talk to the people leading Australia's first formal truth and justice process. The Yoorrook Justice Commission will meet and yarn with elders in Wodonga on Wednesday afternoon and Glenroy Thursday morning at the Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service offices. Elders can take part in a public group meeting, request a one-on-one meeting or invite the commissioners to visit historical or culturally significant sites. Any Border elders who would like to meet with commissioners can email joseph.saunders@yoorrook.org.au or call 0459 871 952. Established last year, Yoorrook's mandate is to inquire into both historical and ongoing injustices against First Peoples in Victoria since colonisation. An interim report is due in June.

