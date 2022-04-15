news, local-news,

HOP UP Golden Horseshoes Festival, Beechworth, Saturday, April 16, 9am onwards, and Sunday, April 17, 10am onwards One of Beechworth's most popular events returns after a two-year hiatus. The Golden Horseshoes Festival will offer live music, performances and market stalls. The Grand Parade runs on Saturday from 3pm. Camp Street will stage live entertainment while roving artists add to the carnival atmosphere. The event recreates the 1855 celebrations by newly-elected Victorian parliamentarian, Daniel Cameron, who marked his victory by leading a parade through Beechworth on a horse with golden shoes. TURN UP Easter Family Festival, Brown Brothers Winery, Milawa, Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17, 10am to 5pm From delicious food stalls and pop-up bars to live music, entertainment and interactive kids activities, the Easter Family Festival ticks every box for the whole family. Ticket price includes entry, GoVino wine tumbler, wine tasting, free kids' activities and live acoustic music in the grounds from Luke Dewing Duo and Liv Cartledge. Tickets must be pre-bought online due to limited capacity. No BYO food or alcohol. SHOW UP Rutherglen Rumble Show and Shine, Rutherglen Showgrounds, Sunday, April 17, 10am Hosted by Lions Club of Rutherglen and Caffeine N Machine, Rutherglen Rumble will raise money for flood victims in the town. Bring your car, bike, 4x4 and truck (bobtail). Each category will win prizemoney with an overall Best of the Show. Entry for vehicles on the day from 8.30am. It's a family-friendly and non-alcohol event. Open to the public from 10am. LISTEN UP Owen Campbell and The Cosmic People, Albury Botanic Gardens, Sunday, April 17, 1pm to 3pm Music in the Gardens will offer alternative blues and soulful cosmic rock at its best. Owen Campbell has performed worldwide including at the highest blues festival in the world - The Himalayan Blues Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. DRIVE UP Camaro and Firebird Nationals, Hovell Tree Park, Albury, Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17 The Show 'N Shine is a closed event for registered CFNATS entrants. The public and car enthusiasts can inspect the iconic cars at Hovell Tree Park on Easter Saturday (9.30am-2pm). CFNATS Super Cruise (2.30pm-3.30pm) starts on Dean Street. STOCK UP Albury Wodonga Farmers Market Easter Market, Gateway Village, Saturday, April 16, 8am to noon, and Kiewa Street Easter Market, Albury, Sunday, April 17, 8.30am to noon Stock up on fresh produce, pantry staples and Easter goodies. Think fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, coffee and smallgoods.

